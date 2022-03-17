No Caption ABCDE EMN-220314-103610001

Kind-hearted youngsters spent their afternoon selling sweet treats to raise hundreds of pounds to help those affected by the war in Ukraine.

10-year-old Poppie Thorpe has been baking for the Open Door coffee shop in Bardney, making all sorts of delicious treats including tray bakes, cupcakes, giant cookie slices and more.

On Sunday, Poppie put her expertise to good use and, along with a group of her school friends from Bardney primary school, held a bake sale at the Open Door on Sunday (March 13) to help the people fleeing from the conflict in Ukraine.

The girls selflessly donated their pocket money to buy ingredients for the bake sale, so that every penny raised will be sent to charity to help children like themselves in Ukraine.

So many people came out to support the girls, there were queues stretching out the door.

The girls raised £820 with money still coming in.