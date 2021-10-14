1st Horncastle Marwood Scout Troop fundraising with a virtual copper mile. EMN-210710-103306001

1st Horncastle Marwood Scout Troop is aiming to raise £1,000 to pay towards the group attending Poacher Camp, a prestigious international Scout camp held at Lincolnshire Show Ground next summer.

Their main fundraising event is a “virtual” copper mile, in which the scouts have planned a mile route around Horncastle, and they plan to collect enough one and two penny coins to trace the route.

The troop is appealing now to local buisnesses to display one of their collection boxes to help them collect enough coins.