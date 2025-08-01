Singing star Kimberley Walsh crowns Lincolnshire lodge retreat “a hidden gem”

Kimberley Walsh and family at Bainland Lodge Retreats. Image Credits: Instagram (@kimberleywalshofficial)

British pop icon Kimberley Walsh has been spotted spending a family weekend at a Lincolnshire holiday retreat, posting plenty of pictures to her social media accounts.

The Girls Aloud star and BBC Morning Live presenter was seen relaxing with her family at Lincolnshire’s Bainland Lodge Retreats in Woodhall Spa last week and paid the resort plenty of compliments.

James Trafford, Estate Manager at Bainland Lodge Retreats, commented: “It’s always so lovely to see some famous faces in and around our 45-acre estate, and Kimberley Walsh was no exception.

"It has been such a pleasure hosting Kimberley and her family at Bainland. Making the most of the local amenities offered at Bainland, Kimberley and her family were frequently spotted exploring our estate.”

Taking to her Instagram social media, Kimberley Walsh commented: “Bainland Lodge Retreats, you are a hidden gem! We had the most amazing weekend in the beautiful Noka Lodge. I stayed with my mum, auntie, sisters, cousins and our 16 children aged 3-16 and there was something for everyone! It’s so peaceful and quiet while still having loads to do and everything is just so easy.

“A particular highlight was the BBQ and cocktail package we booked. They literally took care of everything which in a group so big was a real treat! The lodge itself is stunning and I couldn’t appreciate the sheer size of it until I got there. It has everything you could possibly want and the decor is just beautiful. All in all it was a HUGE success and we will certainly be making this an annual trip, we all loved it so much! Thank you Bainland Lodge Retreats for helping us create some amazing memories. It really is a special place.”

For details visit: https://www.bainland.co.uk/