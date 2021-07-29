Sunday shopping scheme is back in Horncastle!

Rachael Fletcher pictured in November last year

The scheme has been organised by Horncastle Trade Association and runs until Sunday, September 5, will see participating businesses open their doors to the public for Sunday shopping.

Rachael Fletcher, owner of Fletcher & Hughes, is looking forward to welcoming customers.

Speaking to The News, Rachael, who is the vice chair of Horncastle Trade Association, said: “Participating shops will open for the seven Sunday’s throughout summer, we started on Sunday, July 25.

“Shops open from 11am and each shop can decide what time they want to close.

“We are trying to drum up support for the holiday makers, shops are open, cafes are open and there will be street entertainment.

“There will be bits and pieces going on every Sunday so come along and support us!”

Businesses participating in the scheme are:

• A1 Barbers

• Admiral Rodney

• Age Uk

• Big Chair Company

• Blossom

• Co-Op

• Costa

• Fletcher & Hughes

• Graces Boutique

• Harpars Bar

• High Street Discounts

• Hobby House

• Just One More Bike

• Perkins

• Precious Moments

• Scrummies

• Second Chance Charity Shop

• Tesco

• The Bridge

• The Bull

• The Studio - Claire’s Crafts Create

• The Ship

• The Thatch

• Thriftys

•Value Shop

Kay Burge from Horncastle Trade Association said: “The Horncastle Trade Association supports all positive actions that increases business within the town.

“This Sunday also coincides with the launch of the Love Horncastle website that we campaigned for to enhance the online present of the town, to promote it and increase tourism.

“East Lindsey District Council has funded it and a local committee including the Trade Association has worked hard to populate it with valuable content.