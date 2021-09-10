Banovallum Brass. EMN-210609-093929001

Banovallum Brass, Horncastle’s brass band, is looking for a new band room where the junior and senior bands can meet to practice, as well as a place to store their library of music.

Banovallum’s spokesman Lyn Ulyatt said: “We want to remain in Horncastle, but being a brass band our choices are limited.”

A brass band has existed in Horncastle since 1858 with the Horncastle Silver Band, and in 1977, Eric Young, the managing director of farming equipment supplier J.T. Friskney Ltd, was approached by young brass musicians looking for somewhere to practice.

Using resources from J.T. Friskney, a rehearsal room was made available and instruments and music were purchased, and Horncastle Jubilee Concert Band was formed.

Then in 1989, the Horncastle Silver Band and the Horncastle Jubilee Concert Band were amalgamated to create Banovallum Brass.

But now the band is looking for a new home, and membersneed somewhere large enough to store their spare instruments in overnight, as well as their filing cabinets of sheet music and other essential equipment.

Lyn said: “We can’t thank Eric and Gwen Young at J.T Friskney enough for letting us stay for 40 years rent free and for all their support, but things move on and it’s time to move on to pastures new.”

Ideally, Banovallum Brass would be looking for a rehearsal room which is 1,000ft ², or a piece of land which has the scope to erect their own building or place a Portakabin on, which can be soundproofed.

If any of our readers are able to help out, or if any businesses have space for Banovallum Brass , please email the band on [email protected]

You can also support Banovallum Brass by buying tickets to their upcoming concerts - Last Night of the Proms at Jubilee Park in Woodhall Spa on Saturday (September 11) and the Royal British Legion’s Centenary Concert at Stanhope Hall in Horncastle on October 1.