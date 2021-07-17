Visit the Lincolnshire eco salon where everything can be recycled

Heather McNeill, Expressions Senior Assistant Hairstylist boxing up recycling to send back to the Green Salon Collective. EMN-210907-145323001

The GSC was founded by environmental experts, hairdressers and eco campaigners, and they are the original authority on salon sustainability throughout the UK and Ireland wide.

Launched in July 2020, the GSC has already partnered with industry-leading names and icons such as Adam Reed, WELLA Professionals, and L’Oréal.

GSC also has 300 independent salons already on board, including Expressions Hair and Beauty

Julie Charles, joint salon owner, explained: “Via their recycling, education and accreditation offerings the GSC has enabled us to become a more sustainable and ethical business.

“We’re very proud to have joined the programme and we feel that we can make a difference.

“GSC provide salons with a service to recycle the traditionally impossible, to recycle items such as hair, hair foils, chemicals and colour tubes which is something we’ve been looking at for some time.”

In the space of their first six months (Jul–Dec 2020) the GSC have:

• Recovered over 400 kilograms of hair, which will help clean waterways. Hair can also be used on garden composting projects.

• Recycled over 2.3 tonnes of used foil and colour tubes.

• Recovered and recycled over 230 litres of leftover colour and bleach, plus over 200 kilograms of PPE and plastic.

In addition, all of the profits raised from the commodity sale of these recycling processes have helped support local charities such as Haircuts4Homeless.

GSC teach salons that sustainability is not defined solely by the products they use.

Member salons are therefore educated on waste, energy and water consumption, food replacement tips, staff policies and social responsibilities.