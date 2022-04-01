116 further coronavirus cases in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 116 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 31,944 cases had been confirmed in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 31 (Thursday), up from 31,828 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Lincoln, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 31,928 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 31,485.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 74,416 over the period, to 21,147,425.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 252 people had died in the area by March 31 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 13,139 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Lincoln have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 54,493 people had received a booster or third dose by March 30 (Wednesday) – 58% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 70,586 people (75%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.