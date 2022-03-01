126 further coronavirus cases in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 126 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 28,620 cases had been confirmed in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 28 (Monday), up from 28,494 on Friday.

The cumulativerate of infection in Lincoln, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 28,606 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 28,398.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 81,936 over the period, to 18,886,701.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 247 people had died in the area by February 28 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 12,849 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Lincoln have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 53,836 people had received a booster or third dose by February 27 (Sunday) – 57% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 70,094 people (74%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.