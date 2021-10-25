150 further coronavirus cases in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 150 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 13,875 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 25 (Monday), up from 13,725 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Lincoln now stands at 13,868 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 13,254.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 119,825 over the period, to 8,809,774.

The figure does not include cases reported in Wales on Monday, due to a technical issue at Public Health Wales.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 202 people had died in the area by October 25 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 11,042 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 65,809 people had received both jabs by October 24 (Sunday) – 69% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.