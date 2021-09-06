173 further coronavirus cases in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 173 over the weekend, official figures show.

A total of 11,461 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 6 (Monday), up from 11,288 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Lincoln now stands at 11,455 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,693.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 113,958 over the period, to 7,018,927.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 192 people had died in the area by September 6 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 10,546 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 59,967 people had received both jabs by September 5 (Sunday) – 67% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.