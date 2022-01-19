175 further coronavirus cases and three more deaths recorded in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 175 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and three more deaths were recorded.

A total of 23,467 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 19 (Wednesday), up from 23,292 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Lincoln now stands at 23,456 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 23,272.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 107,450 over the period, to 15,506,750.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers currently only include LFT results for England and Northern Ireland, with lateral flow testing data for Scotland due to be added in the coming weeks.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 224 people had died in the area by January 19 (Wednesday) – up from 221 on Tuesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 12,138 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 68,898 people had received both jabs by January 18 (Tuesday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.