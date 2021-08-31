176 further coronavirus cases in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 176 over the bank holiday weekend, official figures show.

A total of 11,132 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 31 (Tuesday), up from 10,956 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Lincoln now stands at 11,127 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,398.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 123,182 over the period, to 6,789,581.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the bank holiday weekend in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 192 people had died in the area by August 31 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on one the previous week.

They were among 10,486 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that two-thirds of people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 58,214 people had received both jabs by August 30 (Monday) – 67% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 78% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.