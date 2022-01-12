195 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 195 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 22,362 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 12 (Wednesday), up from 22,167 on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Lincoln now stands at 22,351 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 22,256.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 129,544 over the period, to 14,862,138.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 220 people had died in the area by January 12 (Wednesday) – up from 219 on Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on three the previous week.

They were among 12,004 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 68,573 people had received both jabs by January 11 (Tuesday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 83% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.