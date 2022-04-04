208 further coronavirus cases in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 208 over the weekend which followed the end of free testing in England, official figures show.

The withdrawal of free tests for most people in the country on April 1 means the figures are not an accurate reflection of the number of people with Covid.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 32,238 cases had been confirmed in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on April 4 (Monday), up from 32,030 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Lincoln, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,222 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 31,806.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 142,807 over the last 24 hours, to 21,359,681.

England’s change in testing requirements means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is also likely to be an underestimate.

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 252 people had died in the area by April 4 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 13,164 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Lincoln have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 54,556 people had received a booster or third dose by April 3 (Sunday) – 58% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 70,621 people (75%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.