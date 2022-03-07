225 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 225 over the weekend, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 29,096 cases had been confirmed in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 7 (Monday), up from 28,871 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Lincoln, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 29,082 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 28,783.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 126,120 over the period, to 19,245,301.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded over the weekend in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 248 people had died in the area by March 7 (Monday) – up from 247 on Friday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 12,900 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Lincoln have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 53,991 people had received a booster or third dose by March 6 (Sunday) – 57% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 70,203 people (75%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.