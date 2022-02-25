33 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 33 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 28,494 cases had been confirmed in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on February 25 (Friday), up from 28,461 on Thursday.

The cumulativerate of infection in Lincoln, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 28,480 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 28,292.

If one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 31,601 over the period, to 18,804,765.

People with a positive lateral flow test no longer need to take a follow-up PCR test to confirm the result unless they have coronavirus symptoms.

UK case numbers now include LFT results for England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 247 people had died in the area by February 25 (Friday) – up from 245 on Thursday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 12,843 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Lincoln have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 53,782 people had received a booster or third dose by February 24 (Thursday) – 57% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 70,044 people (74%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.