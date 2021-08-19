54 further coronavirus cases in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 54 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 10,517 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 19 (Thursday), up from 10,463 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in Lincoln now stands at 10,512 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,866.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,273 over the period, to 6,392,160.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 192 people had died in the area by August 19 (Thursday) – which was unchanged from Wednesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 10,383 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three in five people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 53,459 people had received both jabs by August 18 (Wednesday) – 61% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 75% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.