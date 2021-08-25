65 further coronavirus cases in Lincoln

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 65 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 10,862 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 25 (Wednesday), up from 10,797 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Lincoln now stands at 10,857 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,141.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,547 over the period, to 6,590,747.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 192 people had died in the area by August 25 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on two the previous week.

They were among 10,433 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 55,806 people had received both jabs by August 24 (Tuesday) – 64% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 77% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.