75 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Lincoln

The number of coronavirus cases in Lincoln increased by 75 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 9,397 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Lincoln when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 3 (Tuesday), up from 9,322 on Monday.

The rate of infection in Lincoln now stands at 9,463 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,191.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 21,466 over the period, to 5,923,820.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Lincoln.

The dashboard shows 190 people had died in the area by August 3 (Tuesday) – up from 189 on Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 10,273 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Lincoln have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 49,439 people had received both jabs by August 2 (Monday) – 57% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 73% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.