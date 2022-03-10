Drop in visits to A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 15,434 patients visited A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust in February.
That was a drop of 3% on the 15,980 visits recorded during January, but 25% more than the 12,359 patients seen in February 2021.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in February 2020, there were 15,718 visits to A&E at United Lincolnshire Hospitals.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 34% were via minor injury units.
Across England, A&E departments received 1.8 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 3% compared to January, but 43% more than the 1.3 million seen during February 2021.
At United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust:
In February:
There were 11 booked appointments, up from seven in January
61% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
2,026 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 13% of patients
Of those, 637 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in January:
The median time to treatment was 54 minutes
Around 4% of patients left before being treated