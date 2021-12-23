First Brit in space, Helen Sharman to give talk at Lincoln Cathedral

Helen Sharman returning from Mir in 1991. EMN-211223-125448001

British chemist and astronaut Helen Sharman was the first Western European woman and first privately funded woman in space, as well as the first woman to visit the Russian Mir space station, in May 1991. She is to host the unforgettable evening at the cathedral on Friday February 18, at 7.30pm, speaking under Luke Jerram’s now famous exhibition, Museum of the Moon.

A pioneer, role model and inspirational speaker, Helen will take you on a journey through her experiences – from recruitment and training through to the time she spent on Mir, and her return to Earth.

Helen enthuses her audience about space, STEM and the wonders of science. She describes the meticulous training and preparation, learning Russian, the launch and landing, how weightlessness feels, her science experiments, the team spirit, and adjusting to life back on Earth.

The event is one of a series to coincide with the Museum of the Moon, which will be on display in the nave of the Cathedral from February 7 to 27, next year. Luke Jerram’s stunning installation measures seven metres in diameter and features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface.

Other events in the series will be announced shortly – keep an eye on the cathedral’s social media channels for more information.