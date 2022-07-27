Five more deaths recorded in Lincoln

There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.
By Patrick Jack, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 4:36 pm
File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.
There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Lincoln.
A total of 282 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 27 (Wednesday) – up from 277 a week previously.
They were among 14,669 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Lincoln.