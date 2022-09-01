Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Wild Mint Cafe at 226-231 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 25
• Rated 5: Corner Chippy at 19 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 18
• Rated 5: New Theatre Royal Lincoln - The Stage Door Cafe at 13-15 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 12
• Rated 5: Waterstones at 297a High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 9
• Rated 5: The Taste Oriental Buffet at 40 Silver Street, Lincoln; rated on August 4
• Rated 4: Riverside Coffee Shop at Oak House, Waterside South, Lincoln; rated on July 27
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Home at Park Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 22
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: The Naked Marshmallow Co at 41 Steep Hill, Lincoln; rated on August 28
• Rated 5: New Capital Takeaway at Unit 31 Jasmin Road, Lincoln; rated on August 24
• Rated 5: New Taste at 17a High Street, Lincoln; rated on August 24