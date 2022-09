Food hygiene ratings given to 18 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Castle View Indian Cuisine at 11 Union Road, Lincoln; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: PizzaExpress/Mac & Wings at 269 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 22

• Rated 5: Margarets Tea Rooms Ltd at 13b Garmston Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at Outer Circle Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Thai Marina Restaurant at Unit 5 Wigford Way, Lincoln; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: Bracebridge Cafe at 146 Newark Road, Lincoln; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Costa at Unit 2b Valentine Retail Park, Valentine Road, Lincoln; rated on September 10

• Rated 5: Dee Dee's Family Diner at The Range, Valentine Road, Lincoln; rated on September 10

• Rated 5: Moorland Fish Shop at 1 Fulbeck House, Turner Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 10

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 1 Moorland Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 26

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 2 Ruston Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Ritz at 143-147 High Street, Lincoln; rated on September 20

• Rated 5: Walkabout Inn at 233-237 High Street, Lincoln; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: Lindum Sports Association Ltd at St Giles Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 25

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Proper Takeaways at 11 Clifton Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: KFC at 413 High Street, Lincoln; rated on September 10

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 1b Lindis Retail Park, Moorland Close, Lincoln; rated on August 25

