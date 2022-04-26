Food hygiene ratings given to eight Lincoln establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Futures Cafe at Queens Park Growing Futures Community Hub, South Park, Lincoln; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Grillin n chillin Ltd at 51 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 5

• Rated 4: Coffee Aroma at 24 Guildhall Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 20

• Rated 4: The Angel Coffee House at St Swithins Vestry Hall, Free School Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Trebles at 5 Saltergate, Lincoln; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Eastgate Club at Langworthgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 7

• Rated 5: Pyewipe Inn at Saxilby Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 7

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: