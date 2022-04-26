Food hygiene ratings given to eight Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Futures Cafe at Queens Park Growing Futures Community Hub, South Park, Lincoln; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Grillin n chillin Ltd at 51 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 5
• Rated 4: Coffee Aroma at 24 Guildhall Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 20
• Rated 4: The Angel Coffee House at St Swithins Vestry Hall, Free School Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 20
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Trebles at 5 Saltergate, Lincoln; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Eastgate Club at Langworthgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 7
• Rated 5: Pyewipe Inn at Saxilby Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 7
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Pizza City at 7 High Street, Lincoln; rated on April 5