Food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:48 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sobraon Barracks at Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Bar Unico at 3 St Benedicts Square, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Carholme Golf Club at Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 22

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Carholme Chippy at 47 Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 17

• Rated 4: China Kitchen at 397 High Street, Lincoln; rated on February 15