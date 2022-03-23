Food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sobraon Barracks at Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Bar Unico at 3 St Benedicts Square, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 10
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Carholme Golf Club at Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 22
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Carholme Chippy at 47 Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 17
• Rated 4: China Kitchen at 397 High Street, Lincoln; rated on February 15