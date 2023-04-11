Food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Ltd at 313 High Street, Lincoln; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Cafe Shanti Ltd at 6 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: Millers Arms at 88 High Street, Lincoln; rated on March 6

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Baggholme Fish Shop at 56 Baggholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 24

