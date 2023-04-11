Register
Food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:19 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Ltd at 313 High Street, Lincoln; rated on March 22

• Rated 5: Cafe Shanti Ltd at 6 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: Millers Arms at 88 High Street, Lincoln; rated on March 6

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Baggholme Fish Shop at 56 Baggholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 24

• Rated 5: Regal Fish & Chip Shop at 122 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 23