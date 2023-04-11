Food hygiene ratings given to five Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company (UK) Ltd at 313 High Street, Lincoln; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: Cafe Shanti Ltd at 6 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: Millers Arms at 88 High Street, Lincoln; rated on March 6
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Baggholme Fish Shop at 56 Baggholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 24
• Rated 5: Regal Fish & Chip Shop at 122 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 23