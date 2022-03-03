Food hygiene ratings given to seven Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joanna Morris, Data Reporter
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 7:54 am
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Deans Cafe at Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 25

• Rated 3: Wild Mint Cafe at 226-231 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 26

• Rated 1: Samba Brazil at 1a Brayford Quays, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Gwynnes Social Club at 6 Shakespeare Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 21

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pang City Chinese Takeaway at 40 Monks Road, Lincoln; rated on February 23

• Rated 4: Lucky Chinese Takeaway at 114 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 26

• Rated 3: Bamboo at 128 High Street, Lincoln; rated on January 12