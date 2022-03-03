Food hygiene ratings given to seven Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Deans Cafe at Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 25
• Rated 3: Wild Mint Cafe at 226-231 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 26
• Rated 1: Samba Brazil at 1a Brayford Quays, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Gwynnes Social Club at 6 Shakespeare Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 21
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pang City Chinese Takeaway at 40 Monks Road, Lincoln; rated on February 23
• Rated 4: Lucky Chinese Takeaway at 114 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 26
• Rated 3: Bamboo at 128 High Street, Lincoln; rated on January 12