Food hygiene ratings given to two Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Castle View Indian Cuisine, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 11 Union Road, Lincoln was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 17.
And Tang, a takeaway at 129 West Parade, Lincoln was given a score of four on August 17.