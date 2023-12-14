Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 14th Dec 2023, 09:01 GMT
The Raj Douth Indian Takeaway, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 435 High Street, Lincoln was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 8.

And Boultham Park Takeaway, a takeaway at 106 Boultham Park Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given a score of zero on November 8.