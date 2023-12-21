Food hygiene ratings given to two Lincoln takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Han Chef, at 84 Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.
And Agra Indian Takeaway, at Unit 11, 303 Wolsey Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given a score of two on November 15.
It means that of Lincoln's 112 takeaways with ratings, 90 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.