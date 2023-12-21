Register
BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings given to two Lincoln takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Han Chef, at 84 Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.

And Agra Indian Takeaway, at Unit 11, 303 Wolsey Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given a score of two on November 15.

It means that of Lincoln's 112 takeaways with ratings, 90 (80%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.