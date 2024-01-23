Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: LincSushi at 13b Garmston Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: Anglian Water Services Limited at Enterprise House Witham Park, Waterside South, Lincoln; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: ULHTea @ Lincoln at Lincoln County Hospital, Greetwell Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Cooks Kitchen at Wickes Car Park, Outer Circle Road, Lincoln; rated on January 15
• Rated 5: Naturawell at 48 Carholme Road, Lincoln; rated on January 10
• Rated 5: The Cafe at Hartsholme Park Ltd at Hartsholme Park, Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln; rated on January 9
• Rated 2: Harvester at Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 18
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Royal William IV at 1 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln; rated on January 22
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Burton Spice at 113 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 16
• Rated 5: Burton Pizza House at 127 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 15