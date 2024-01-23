Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Lincoln establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: LincSushi at 13b Garmston Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Anglian Water Services Limited at Enterprise House Witham Park, Waterside South, Lincoln; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: ULHTea @ Lincoln at Lincoln County Hospital, Greetwell Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Cooks Kitchen at Wickes Car Park, Outer Circle Road, Lincoln; rated on January 15

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Naturawell at 48 Carholme Road, Lincoln; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: The Cafe at Hartsholme Park Ltd at Hartsholme Park, Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln; rated on January 9

• Rated 2: Harvester at Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on December 18

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Royal William IV at 1 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln; rated on January 22

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Burton Spice at 113 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 16