Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bishop Grosseteste University at Longdales Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Kine at 6 West Parade, Lincoln; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: Wildwood at 257-259 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: PlayZone at Sincil Bank Gymnasium, Cross Street, Lincoln; rated on April 30
• Rated 4: I am Kebab at 9 Corporation Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 24
• Rated 3: La Trattoria Da Vincenzo at 14 West Parade, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Barge at Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 11
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Fish King at 8 Lambeth House, Woodhall Drive, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Outer Circle Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Greggs at Unit 4 Lowfields Centre, Brant Road, Lincoln; rated on June 10
• Rated 5: Lincoln City Chippy at 17 Scorer Street, Lincoln; rated on April 21