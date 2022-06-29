Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Lincoln establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bishop Grosseteste University at Longdales Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Kine at 6 West Parade, Lincoln; rated on June 11

• Rated 5: Wildwood at 257-259 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 11

• Rated 5: PlayZone at Sincil Bank Gymnasium, Cross Street, Lincoln; rated on April 30

• Rated 4: I am Kebab at 9 Corporation Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 24

• Rated 3: La Trattoria Da Vincenzo at 14 West Parade, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Barge at Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 11

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fish King at 8 Lambeth House, Woodhall Drive, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Outer Circle Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Greggs at Unit 4 Lowfields Centre, Brant Road, Lincoln; rated on June 10