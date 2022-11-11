Food hygiene ratings handed to 19 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Elite On The Bail at 21-22 Bailgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Grand Coffee House at Lincoln Central Bus Station, Norman Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Park Street Activity Day Centre at 36 Park Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Elior UK at Lincoln City Football Club Sincil Bank Stadium, Sincil Bank, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Burger King at Unit 31-32 Waterside Shopping Centre, High Street, Lincoln; rated on October 27

• Rated 5: Blest Curry at 118 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Starbucks at 7 Flavian Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: The Nomad Centre at St Rumbold Street, Lincoln; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Everest Express Ltd at 6 The Strait, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: China Hong at Unit 5, Wigford Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Ginos at 7 Gordon Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 17

• Rated 2: Castlegate at 445-446 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Gloryholes Golf at 288-289 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Be at One Lincoln at 266 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 19

• Rated 5: Huckleberrys Bar & Grill at 30 Clasketgate, Lincoln; rated on October 8

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: New Sunflower at 53 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Pronto Pizza at Unit 29 Jasmin Road, Lincoln; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: Lakeside Fish Bar at 239b Skellingthorpe Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 13