Food hygiene ratings handed to 21 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Take 5 Tea Room at 49 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Active Arena at 42 Moorland Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Lincolnshire Poacher at Kennington House, Bunkers Hill, Lincoln; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Botanist at Unit 4 Exchange Square, Cornhill Pavement, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: The House of Pho at Unit 4a Wigford Way, Lincoln; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Thomas 2 at Unit 1 Thorngate House, St Swithins Square, Lincoln; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Little Lincoln at 9 Alexander Walk, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 11

• Rated 5: North Lindum Hawks FC - Hawks Cafe at North Lindum Hawks Fc - Sports Hub, Riseholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Strugglers Inn at 83 Westgate, Lincoln; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Cube & Triangle at 40 Silver Street, Lincoln; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: The William Foster at 14-15 Guildhall Street, Lincoln; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: The Still at 18-20 Saltergate, Lincoln; rated on November 2

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Coopland and Son at 309 Wolsey Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Waldo Fish & Chips at 313 Wolsey Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: AFC at 376 High Street, Lincoln; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: LincSushi at 51 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 21

• Rated 5: Burton Road Chippy at 119 Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Eskimoo Milkshakes at 6 Guildhall Street, Lincoln; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at 68-70 West Parade, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Tang at 129 West Parade, Lincoln; rated on November 14