Food hygiene ratings handed to 22 Lincoln establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 14 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Greek Brothers at 2 Waterside South, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: The Jews House at 15 The Strait, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 20

• Rated 5: Elite Fish & Chip Restaurant at Moorland Centre, Moorland Way, Lincoln; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: Moo Moo's UK at 21-23 Corporation Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Chatime at 341 High Street, Lincoln; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Grayz Tea Room at 6 Gordon Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Kaspas Desserts at 41-47 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 12

• Rated 5: Bangers Cafe at Peel House, 73 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Damons Restaurant at 999 Doddington Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Phoenix Restaurant at 18a-20 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: The Craftea Cafe at 22 Melville Street, Lincoln; rated on May 10

• Rated 5: PitStop Cafe @ Gridline Racing at Gridline Racing, Dunford Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: The Drill - Limelight at Lincoln Drill Hall, Free School Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 25

• Rated 3: Coffee Depot at 43a Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Prince of Wales Inn at 77a Bailgate, Lincoln; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Desire at 8a Park Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: The Plough at 393 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 4

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Lincsushi at First Floor, 5-9 Newland, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Flipping & Frying at Unit 12 Lyndon Business Park, Farrier Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 11

• Rated 5: Imp Pizza at 6 Park Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Yates Fish Bar at 66a Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on May 5