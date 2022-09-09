Food hygiene ratings handed to eight Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Costa at 321-322 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Stokes Lawn Cafe at The Lawn, Union Road, Lincoln; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Tortilla at Unit 1 Exchange Square, Cornhill Pavement, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 5

• Rated 5: Witham Hill Gymnastics Club at 15b Crofton Road, Lincoln; rated on September 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Birdcage at 54 Baggholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 31

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tillys Lincoln Ltd at Jewsons, Deacon Road, Lincoln; rated on September 6

• Rated 5: Open Air Events Ltd at Home, Park Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 20