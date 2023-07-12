Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tap and Tonic at 264 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 30
• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at Unit 1 Valentine Park South, Valentine Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 1
• Rated 4: Lindum Subway at Lindum Service Station, 246 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lion & Snake at 79 Bailgate, Lincoln; rated on July 4
• Rated 5: Witch & Wardrobe at 21 Waterside North, Lincoln; rated on June 27
• Rated 5: Carousel at 287 High Street, Lincoln; rated on June 15
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Greggs at 188 High Street, Lincoln; rated on July 7
• Rated 5: Hot Masala/Bello Pizza/Monks Road Chippy at 113 Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 5
• Rated 5: Romeos Pizza at 51 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 28