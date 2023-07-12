Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tap and Tonic at 264 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 30

• Rated 5: The Range Coffee Shop at Unit 1 Valentine Park South, Valentine Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 1

• Rated 4: Lindum Subway at Lindum Service Station, 246 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on June 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lion & Snake at 79 Bailgate, Lincoln; rated on July 4

• Rated 5: Witch & Wardrobe at 21 Waterside North, Lincoln; rated on June 27

• Rated 5: Carousel at 287 High Street, Lincoln; rated on June 15

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Greggs at 188 High Street, Lincoln; rated on July 7

• Rated 5: Hot Masala/Bello Pizza/Monks Road Chippy at 113 Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on July 5