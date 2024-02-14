Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Lincoln establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sobraon Barracks at Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 8

• Rated 4: The Raj Douth Indian Takeaway at 435 High Street, Lincoln; rated on February 8

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Pyewipe Inn at Saxilby Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: The Treaty of Commerce at 173 High Street, Lincoln; rated on February 5

• Rated 5: Ruston Sports & Social Club at Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 31

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: King Shawarma at 368 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Snacc/Shake N Blast/Fiesta Mexico/Papi Taco/Rebel 'Rito at 33 Newland, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Carholme Chippy at 47 Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 5