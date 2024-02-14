Food hygiene ratings handed to nine Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Sobraon Barracks at Burton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 8
• Rated 4: The Raj Douth Indian Takeaway at 435 High Street, Lincoln; rated on February 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Pyewipe Inn at Saxilby Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: The Treaty of Commerce at 173 High Street, Lincoln; rated on February 5
• Rated 5: Ruston Sports & Social Club at Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on January 31
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: King Shawarma at 368 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 9
• Rated 5: Snacc/Shake N Blast/Fiesta Mexico/Papi Taco/Rebel 'Rito at 33 Newland, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 7
• Rated 5: Carholme Chippy at 47 Carholme Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 5
• Rated 4: Agra Indian Takeaway at Unit 11, 303 Wolsey Way, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 12