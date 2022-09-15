Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The William Foster, a pub, bar or nightclub at 14-15 Guildhall Street, Lincoln was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 10.
And Asda Living Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 9 Valentine Retail Park, Valentine Road, Lincoln was also given a score of four on August 10.