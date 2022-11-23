Food hygiene ratings handed to two Lincoln takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lincoln’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Taste of China, at Unit 15 Lowfield Shopping Centre, Brant Road, Lincoln was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 18.

And Boultham Park Takeaway, at 106 Boultham Park Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire was given a score of one on October 18.