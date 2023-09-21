Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 11 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Vesta at 26 St Mark Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Slow Rise at 8-12 St Martins Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 12

• Rated 5: LCH Ward Kitchens at Lincoln County Hospital, Greetwell Road, Lincoln; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Jump Inc at Unit 1 Sunningdale Trading Estate, Dixon Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 31

• Rated 5: Costa at 18 The Carlton Centre, Carlton Boulevard, Lincoln; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: Pizzaria 90/Lazzaris at 8 Silver Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 30

• Rated 5: The Sycamore at 185 West Parade, Lincoln; rated on August 23

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Crown & Arrows at Moorland Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 29

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Fat Eddies at 13 Dowding Mews, Lincoln; rated on September 18

• Rated 5: Boultham Pizza & Grill at 277 Boultham Park Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 30