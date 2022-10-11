Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 20 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
58 minutes ago

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Sazzy Treats at 140 Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on October 7

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Caffe Pausa at Dunelm Mill, Carlton Boulevard, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 323 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at 2 The Sidings, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Franco Manca at 294 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 4

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Jenny's at 3 Saltergate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Quad Cafe at County Offices, Newland, Lincoln; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Cafe Shanti at 6 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: St Barnabas Hospice Court Cafe at The Roundhouse, 358b High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 28

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Tequilas Restaurant at 77b Bailgate, Lincoln; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Three Joes at Unit 6 Corn Exchange Building, Cornhill, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Fine Foods Exchange Cafe at 4 Fulbeck House, Turner Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: The Showroom at Tritton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 16

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Caffe Italiano at Unit Su 31-32 Waterside Shopping Centre, High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 1 Moorland Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: The Queen In The West at 12-14 Moor Street, Lincoln; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Magna Carta at 1 Exchequergate, Lincoln; rated on September 29

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Newport Fish Bar at 20 Newport, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 409-410 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Links Chinese Takeaway at 97 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 15