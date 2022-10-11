Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 20 Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Most Popular
• Rated 5: Sazzy Treats at 140 Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on October 7
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Caffe Pausa at Dunelm Mill, Carlton Boulevard, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 323 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at 2 The Sidings, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 5
• Rated 5: Franco Manca at 294 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 4
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Jenny's at 3 Saltergate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Quad Cafe at County Offices, Newland, Lincoln; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Cafe Shanti at 6 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 29
• Rated 5: St Barnabas Hospice Court Cafe at The Roundhouse, 358b High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 28
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Tequilas Restaurant at 77b Bailgate, Lincoln; rated on September 28
• Rated 5: Three Joes at Unit 6 Corn Exchange Building, Cornhill, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 28
• Rated 5: Fine Foods Exchange Cafe at 4 Fulbeck House, Turner Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 17
• Rated 5: The Showroom at Tritton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 16
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Caffe Italiano at Unit Su 31-32 Waterside Shopping Centre, High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 15
• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 1 Moorland Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Queen In The West at 12-14 Moor Street, Lincoln; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Magna Carta at 1 Exchequergate, Lincoln; rated on September 29
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Newport Fish Bar at 20 Newport, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 409-410 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Links Chinese Takeaway at 97 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 15