Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 20 Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sazzy Treats at 140 Burton Road, Lincoln; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Caffe Pausa at Dunelm Mill, Carlton Boulevard, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 323 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut Restaurant at 2 The Sidings, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Franco Manca at 294 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Jenny's at 3 Saltergate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Quad Cafe at County Offices, Newland, Lincoln; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Cafe Shanti at 6 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: St Barnabas Hospice Court Cafe at The Roundhouse, 358b High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Tequilas Restaurant at 77b Bailgate, Lincoln; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Three Joes at Unit 6 Corn Exchange Building, Cornhill, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Fine Foods Exchange Cafe at 4 Fulbeck House, Turner Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 17

• Rated 5: The Showroom at Tritton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 16

• Rated 5: Caffe Italiano at Unit Su 31-32 Waterside Shopping Centre, High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 15

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurants Ltd at 1 Moorland Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on August 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Queen In The West at 12-14 Moor Street, Lincoln; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Magna Carta at 1 Exchequergate, Lincoln; rated on September 29

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Newport Fish Bar at 20 Newport, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 409-410 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 3