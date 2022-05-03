Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Lincoln Central Childrens Centre at Sure Start, St Andrews Close, Lincoln; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Ole Ole Tapas at 3 Ingleman Place The Lawn, Union Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 27
• Rated 5: Lawsons Bar & Bistro at 8-9 The Strait, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Maisie Moo at 2 Saltergate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 21
• Rated 5: Thailand No 1 at 80-81 Bailgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 21
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Lincoln Sea Cadet Corps at Training Ship Wrangler, Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln; rated on April 28
• Rated 5: Ruston Sports & Social Club at Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 6
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Birchwood Fish Bar at Unit 7 Jasmin Road, Lincoln; rated on April 21