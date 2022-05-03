Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lincoln establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lincoln Central Childrens Centre at Sure Start, St Andrews Close, Lincoln; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Ole Ole Tapas at 3 Ingleman Place The Lawn, Union Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 27

• Rated 5: Lawsons Bar & Bistro at 8-9 The Strait, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Maisie Moo at 2 Saltergate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Thailand No 1 at 80-81 Bailgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Lincoln Sea Cadet Corps at Training Ship Wrangler, Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Ruston Sports & Social Club at Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 6

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: