BREAKING
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lincoln Kickboxing Academy at Unit 3 Vulcan Park, George Street, Lincoln; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Fridays at 238-244 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Pizza Corner Lincoln at The Roundhouse, 358b High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15

• Rated 5: Oakley's Cafe at 63 West Parade, Lincoln; rated on March 14

• Rated 5: Stokes High Bridge Cafe at High Bridge Cafe, 207-209 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 10

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Victoria at 6 Union Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: The Square Sail at 4 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 16

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: KFC at 240 Nettleham Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15