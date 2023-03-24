Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Advertisement
Advertisement
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Lincoln Kickboxing Academy at Unit 3 Vulcan Park, George Street, Lincoln; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: Fridays at 238-244 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Pizza Corner Lincoln at The Roundhouse, 358b High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15
• Rated 5: Oakley's Cafe at 63 West Parade, Lincoln; rated on March 14
• Rated 5: Stokes High Bridge Cafe at High Bridge Cafe, 207-209 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 10
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Victoria at 6 Union Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Square Sail at 4 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 16
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: KFC at 240 Nettleham Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on March 15