Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Deans Cafe at Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 8
• Rated 5: Cask Kitchen at 1 St Pauls Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: Has at 19 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: The Bread Vault at Unit 1 Thorngate House, St Swithins Square, Lincoln; rated on October 31
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Cafe Zoot at 5 Bailgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: St John The Baptist Church Hall at Sudbrooke Drive, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Virtually Golf at 3b Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 31
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Boultham Park Takeaway at 106 Boultham Park Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 8