Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to eight Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Deans Cafe at Monks Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 8

• Rated 5: Cask Kitchen at 1 St Pauls Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: Has at 19 Clasketgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: The Bread Vault at Unit 1 Thorngate House, St Swithins Square, Lincoln; rated on October 31

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Cafe Zoot at 5 Bailgate, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 30

• Rated 5: St John The Baptist Church Hall at Sudbrooke Drive, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Virtually Golf at 3b Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on October 31

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: