Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to five Lincoln establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Dough LoCo at Drury Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 27
• Rated 5: Turtle Bay at Central Market, Sincil Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: Bistro Polonia at 457 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 20
• Rated 5: Holly's Meals at De Wint Court, Bowden Drive, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Lincoln & District Indoor Bowling Club Ltd at Hall Drive, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on September 19