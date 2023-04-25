Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Advertisement

Advertisement

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: H M Prison at Greetwell Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Gaco Shawarma at 8 Portland Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 17

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Regent Fish Bar at 66a Woodfield Avenue, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Strong Girl Squad at 19 Earlsfield Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 10

• Rated 5: ASK Italian at Unit 1 Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln; rated on April 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Topkapi Kitchen at 131 High Street, Lincoln; rated on April 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Popworld Lincoln at 280-281 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: The Crows Nest at Brant Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on April 11

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

Advertisement

Advertisement