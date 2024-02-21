Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to nine Lincoln establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Vestry Hall Coffee at St Swithins Vestry Hall, Free School Lane, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 20

• Rated 5: Krazy Kids Cafe at Unit 14, Crofton Close, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: M & M's Cafe Bistro at 406a High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 19

• Rated 5: Lawsons Bar & Bistro at 8-9 The Strait, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Subway at 7 Guildhall Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Subway at 342 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 14

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1, Darwin Plaza, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 13

• Rated 5: Bangers Cafe at Peel House, 73 High Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on February 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub: