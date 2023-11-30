Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to seven Lincoln establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Lincoln’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: CBD Lounge at 13a Garmston Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering at 255 Newark Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Bar Unico at 3 St Benedicts Square, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 20

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Nosey Parker at 1 Crusader Road, Lincoln; rated on November 28

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Bubble Avenue at 38-39 Silver Street, Lincoln, Lincolnshire; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Pizza Roma at 76 Macaulay Drive, Lincoln; rated on November 22